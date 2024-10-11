WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out support for chat-specific themes, allowing users to choose from 20 different colour and 22 textured themes. This new feature enables users to personalise their conversations by applying unique chat themes to specific chats. ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to WABetainfo, a WhatsApp update tracker, users can either select a default theme to apply to all chats within the app’s settings or choose a specific theme for an individual chat via the overflow menu. Each theme automatically pairs with a message colour for a unified appearance, with further customisation options available through wallpapers. The feature is currently available to select beta testers, with a broader rollout expected in the coming days. Some eligible users may already have access to the feature, even if the chat themes option isn’t immediately visible.

WhatsApp also offers a toggle to manage the side-by-side view on tablets. To access the chat themes feature, users must have an eligible account and install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.34 update from the Google Play Store.

For users with an Android tablet linked as a device, they need to disable the "Side-by-side view" option in Settings > Chats and restart WhatsApp. This might enable chat themes on the tablet if the account is eligible. Additionally, some users may access chat themes on their phones by temporarily adjusting the DPI settings and disabling the side-by-side view. If this does not enable the themes, the user's account may not yet be ready. Even for eligible accounts, disabling the side-by-side view option is a prerequisite.

For context, Facebook Messenger already offers chat-specific themes, but unlike Messenger’s system, WhatsApp’s theming system is private, allowing each participant in a conversation to customise the chat as they wish.