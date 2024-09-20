Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp introduces advanced search by category to Channels: Know more

WhatsApp introduces advanced search by category to Channels: Know more

WhatsApp users can now browse seven categories to discover channels to follow. The update is being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming days

Representative Image
Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced an update to its Channels feature. WhatsApp launched Channels last year to enable sharing of text, photos, videos, and stickers with multiple people simultaneously. Voice messages and polls were added in January.

The latest update includes advanced search by category for Channels. Users can now browse seven categories to discover channels to follow: People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. This update is being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming days. Additionally, WhatsApp has increased the maximum number of administrators for a Channel to 16. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To use the feature, go to the “Updates” tab and select "Explore" to view all categories and relevant channels in the directory.

WhatsApp recently announced new features to personalise and enhance the sticker experience on its platform. The instant messaging app is introducing searchable GIPHY stickers, a Custom Sticker Maker, and additional options. WhatsApp users can now access stickers from GIPHY directly within the app or create their own.

More From This Section

Microsoft launches new unified app to connect to Windows across platforms

Motorola Razr 50 goes on sale with introductory offers: Check prices, specs

Apple Releases iOS 18.1 Public Beta with Waitlist for Apple Intelligence

Xiaomi announces Mix Flip foldable smartphone to be globally launched soon

Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 accompany iPhone 16 on first day of sale


Moreover, WhatsApp is working on features to improve visibility and access to fresh status updates. The update tracker WABetainfo discovered this feature in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.19.4 for Android, available on the Google Play Store. This feature enables users to open status updates directly from the viewer list.
WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new feature focused on enhancing user privacy. The upcoming update may include passkey authentication for account verification, logins, and chat backup encryption. Passkeys will use biometric data, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to traditional passwords.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WhatsApp to introduce chat bubble and background customisation with themes

Trai excludes OTTs like WhatsApp, Telegram from licensing regime overhaul

Meta bans RT and other Russian media networks for using deceptive tactics

Ex-BBC news anchor gets suspended for indecent images of children on phone

WhatsApp's Business & Click to WhatsApp revenue doubles in a year

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp updateWhatsApp features

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story