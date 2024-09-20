Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WhatsApp to introduce chat bubble and background customisation with themes

WhatsApp is reportedly working on 11 chat themes for Android, offering different colours and wallpapers

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to customise their chat interface using themes. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Android users will soon be able to select the colour of chat bubbles and backgrounds from a predefined set of themes.

According to the report, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes 11 default chat themes, enabling users to personalise the appearance of individual conversations. These themes will automatically adjust to the device’s light or dark mode. In dark mode, users can also customise the brightness of the background and chat bubble colours for an optimal viewing experience.
WhatsApp themes (WABetaInfo)

Selecting a theme will automatically change the wallpaper and chat bubble colours to match the chosen style. According to the report, each theme comes with a set of chat bubble colours that compliments the background. However, users will have the option to modify the background wallpaper while keeping the same chat bubble colour for more control. It should also be noted that the selected theme will only appear on the account of the user who applies it, without affecting the other person in the conversation.
The new feature will be available under a dedicated section in the app’s settings for theme customisation. The chat theme feature is expected to roll out to WhatsApp for Android in an upcoming update, while there is no confirmation yet on whether it will be introduced for iOS.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

