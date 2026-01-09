Google adds Gemini-powered AI tools to Gmail to simplify emails: What's new

Google is rolling out a set of Gemini-powered tools in Gmail, enabling improved search, enhanced summarisation, and more ways to manage emails. Among the new features are the AI Overviews, Help Me Write, and AI Inbox. These updates are powered by Gemini 3, said Google. The features are being rolled out to Gmail users in the US, beginning with English, and will expand to more languages and regions in the coming months.

Gemini in Gmail: What’s new

AI Overviews

Google said its AI Overviews in Gmail are designed to reduce the time spent searching through long email threads. Instead of scrolling through dozens of replies, Gmail can now summarise conversations and highlight the main points. Users can also ask questions directly to their inbox using natural language. For example, asking about a past quote from a plumber or details from an older conversation will prompt Gemini to scan emails and generate a short answer.

Help me Write ALSO READ: OnePlus Turbo 6 series unveiled with 9,000mAh battery: Check specifications Google is adding more writing tools to Gmail to make replying to emails easier. Help Me Write can create a draft or improve an existing email for users. The updated Suggested Replies feature looks at the conversation and the user's writing style, instead of offering basic one-line replies and the suggestions can be edited before sending. There is also a Proofread tool that checks grammar, tone, and style in more detail. Help Me Write is available for free, while the Proofread feature is limited to paid subscribers.