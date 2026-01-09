Samsung rules out Galaxy Z TriFold launch in India: Watch hands-on video

Samsung has confirmed that it will not launch its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone in India. The company’s first tri-folding phone debuted in December 2025 and is currently available in South Korea. At launch, Samsung had said that availability would expand to markets such as China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US, but India was not mentioned in that list.

There had been expectations that the Galaxy Z TriFold could arrive in India alongside Samsung’s next-generation flagship Galaxy S26 series, which is anticipated to launch in February. Samsung has now ruled out those plans, confirming that the tri-fold device will not be released in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Apple may introduce new categories in 2026: iPhone Fold, glasses expected The Galaxy Z TriFold was recently showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where Samsung offered hands-on access to the new form factor. Business Standard also got a chance to try the device in person in India. A hands-on video of the Galaxy Z TriFold is embedded toward the end of this article.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Details

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold introduces a new display architecture built around a screen that folds twice. The panel uses a reinforced top layer and a shock-absorbing structure to improve durability. The device also features an updated Armor FlexHinge system, with two differently sized hinges using a dual-rail design. This allows both side panels to fold inward over the centre panel, forming a compact, smartphone-like shape when closed with minimal gaps.

The hinge assembly uses a titanium housing, while the frame is made from an aluminium alloy. When folded, the Galaxy Z TriFold measures 12.9mm thick, making it thicker than both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Each panel has a different thickness: the centre panel is 4.2mm and houses the USB-C port, the thinnest panel measures 3.9mm and contains the SIM tray, while the third panel is 4.0mm thick. The device weighs 309g.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Z TriFold includes the largest battery it has used in a foldable smartphone so far. It features a 5,600mAh three-cell battery system spread across all three panels, with support for 45W wired charging.

On the software side, Samsung has added features designed to take advantage of the 10-inch tri-fold layout. Users can run up to three portrait-oriented apps side by side, resize windows freely, and use a taskbar for quick app access. The Galaxy Z TriFold is also Samsung’s first smartphone to support standalone Samsung DeX, enabling a desktop-style interface directly on the device without an external display.

Galaxy AI features such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and Sketch-to-Image are adapted for the larger screen, allowing side-by-side comparisons during image editing.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications

Main screen: 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QXGA+ (2160 x 1584) resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz)

Cover screen: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (2520 x 1080) resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB / 1TB

Rear cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 10MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP (cover screen), 10MP (main screen)

Battery: 5600mAh

Charging, 45W wired, 15W wireless

Thickness: 12.9mm (folded)

Weight: 309g

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on cover

OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Hands-on video