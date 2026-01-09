OnePlus Turbo 6 series unveiled with 9,000mAh battery: Check specifications

OnePlus launched the Turbo 6 series, comprising the OnePlus Turbo 6 and the OnePlus Turbo 6V, in China on January 8, 2026. Both smartphones are powered by 9,000mAh batteries and Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The OnePlus Turbo 6 series is likely to be exclusive to the Chinese market. However, India Today reported that the OnePlus Turbo 6 series could be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 6 series in other regions, including India.

OnePlus Turbo 6: Details

The OnePlus Turbo 6 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and is offered with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top.

For photography, it includes a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 9,000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, along with 27W wired reverse charging. In terms of durability, it carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust and water.

OnePlus Turbo 6: Specifications

Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 9000mAh

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated

OnePlus Turbo 6V: Details

The OnePlus Turbo 6V also comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness but it only supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and is available in configurations with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Like the Turbo 6, it runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The camera hardware remains identical, with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. The Turbo 6V is also equipped with a 9,000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and 27W wired reverse charging, and it carries the same IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K durability ratings.

OnePlus Turbo 6V: Specifications