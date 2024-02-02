Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds Image generator and more to AI-chatbot Bard: Know details

Google is also adding experimental generative AI features for Google Maps in the US, global roll-out expected in the coming months

Google Bard with Gemini Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Google has announced that its AI-powered assistant Bard is getting new capabilities, including image generation powered by the Imagen 2 model. Additionally, Bard assistant powered by Google’s Gemini Pro model now supports over 40 different languages and is available in more regions. Here is a round-up of everything new coming to Google products:

Supported languages

Gemini Pro-powered Bard was only available in English when it initially rolled out. However, Google has now added support for over 40 different languages, including various Indian Languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and more. 

Image Generation

Google has added image generation capability to Bard powered by its Imagen 2 model. Users will be able to generate images using the chatbot for free, similar to Microsoft’s Copilot. The AI chatbot takes a descriptive prompt as input to generate custom visuals as per the user’s request.

Google said that image generation in Bard is designed with responsibility, ensuring a clear distinction between visuals created by Bard and original human artwork. Images generated using Bard uses SynthID technology to embed digitally identifiable watermarks into the pixels. 

Double Check feature

Google Bard's double-check feature, which evaluates its responses using content across the web, will also be available in more languages. If a result generated can be evaluated, the user can click on the Google Icon followed by the highlighted phrase and learn more supporting and contradicting arguments from the web. 

More AI features from Google

Google is also adding support for generative AI features on Google Maps to curate a list of locations based on input prompts and recommend places as per request. These features are currently in their experimental phase and will be only available in the US. However, it is expected to roll out for more regions in the coming months.

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIGoogle MapsTechnology

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

