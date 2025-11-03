Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,370 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,090 in Chennai.

Also Read

Gold

Gold falls for second week as strong dollar, Fed stance hit sentiment

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex sheds 467 points, Nifty at 25,722; SMIDs dip; PSBs outperform

Gold

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Gold today; key levels to watch

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,890. 
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,900.
  
US gold prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks last week, while easing US-China trade tensions also weighed on bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $3,968.76 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT.
 
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,978.30 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $48.41 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $1,566.40 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,424.88.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

gold, jewellery

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Gold

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

market rally, gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Gold

Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,20,810; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon