Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,370 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,090 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,890.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,900.
US gold prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors dialed back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks last week, while easing US-China trade tensions also weighed on bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $3,968.76 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT.
US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.5 per cent to $3,978.30 per ounce.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $48.41 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $1,566.40 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,424.88.
(with inputs from Reuters)