Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets mixed; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE on Monday November 3, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed down by mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a softer start for the benchmark indices.
At 6:41 AM on Monday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 51 points lower at 25,854 levels.
On the global front, investors are awaiting key manufacturing activity data from China later today, along with US reports on auto sales, household debt, and manufacturing performance. Back home, market participants are focused on the release of the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final for October.
Earlier on Friday, October 31, Wall Street's major indices ended higher, buoyed by Amazon’s upbeat earnings forecast, which provided the biggest lift to the market. However, sentiment was tempered by concerns that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious stance toward interest rate cuts. The broader S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.61 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher.
Markets recap
Earlier on Friday, the benchmark equity indices settled lower, with the BSE Sensex ending the session at 83,938.71, down 465.75 points or 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty settled with a loss of 155.75 points or 0.60 per cent at 25,722.10 levels.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹6,728.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹6,889.33 crore on Friday, October 31.
IPOs today
Q2 results today
Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, Godfrey Phillips India, Maharashtra Scooters, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Gland Pharma, and Hitachi Energy India are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.
Commodity corner
8:29 AM
'Market coupling' poses threat to IEX, says Nuvama; assigns 'Reduce' tag
Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has assigned a 'Reduce' rating on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), citing market coupling as a key structural risk to the company's growth in FY27–28, despite IEX reporting a 13.9 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹123.3 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹108.3 crore in the same period last year.
8:25 AM
PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist
LTI Mindtree, Punjab National Bank, NMDC, HPCL, and Indostar Capita are the top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist.
8:14 AM
Asian stocks gain on AI optimism as dollar stays near 3-month high
Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed last week's megacap earnings showing significant spending on artificial intelligence, while the dollar held near a three-month high after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers. Gold prices fell, edging further away from the record peak it has been at most of last month, while oil prices rose after Opec+ decided to hold off production hikes in the first quarter of next year, easing fears of a supply glut.
8:04 AM
Oil prices edge higher
7:56 AM
FPIs bought bonds worth ₹13,397 cr via FAR in Oct, highest in FY26 so far
Sentiment in the domestic debt market improved due to the US Federal Reserve's policy rate cuts, and growing expectations of a trade deal between India and America, said market participants. In October, foreign investors bought a net ₹13,397 crore worth of central government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). This is the highest in the current financial year (FY26) and compares to a net buy of ₹8,333 crore in September.
7:48 AM
US govt shutdown enters sixth week as Trump urges end to Senate filibuster
Republicans and Democrats remained at a stalemate on the government shutdown over the weekend as it headed into its sixth week, with food aid potentially delayed or suspended for millions of Americans and President Donald Trump pushing GOP leaders to change Senate rules to end it.
7:41 AM
Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900
The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900. The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,740.
7:31 AM
IPOs today
7:23 AM
Asian markets trade mixed
7:16 AM
Key data scheduled for today
On the global front, investors are awaiting key manufacturing activity data from China later today, along with US reports on auto sales, household debt, and manufacturing performance. Back home, market participants are focused on the release of the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final for October.
7:14 AM
Markets recap
Earlier on Friday, the benchmark equity indices settled lower, with the BSE Sensex ending the session at 83,938.71, down 465.75 points or 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty settled with a loss of 155.75 points or 0.60 per cent at 25,722.10 levels.
7:11 AM
