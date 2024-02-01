Samsung to launch affordable foldable device under Galaxy A series: Report

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is working on an affordable foldable smartphone , which is reported to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the news of Samsung working on an affordable foldable has been making news headlines for some time, there is a new report alleging that the cost effective foldable smartphone would launch under the Galaxy A-series.

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung’s export data reveals that the company has already started manufacturing components for a new foldable smartphone that is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z foldable series.

According to the report, two foldable smartphones named “Q6” and “B6” internally have appeared repeatedly on Samsung’s online database since August last year. These models are expected to be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 as the fifth-generation of the Galaxy Z-series followed the same nomenclature internally.

However, a new model with tag “Q6A” has appeared on Samsung’s Southeast Asian suppliers databases that have been producing components for the other two models. This is reportedly an indication that Samsung has started the production of an affordable Galaxy Fold device.

The report states that the term “A” in the internal code name for the device indicates that the more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be incorporated into Samsung’s Galaxy A-Series.

Last month, South Korea’s The Elec reported that Samsung is considering introducing a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to increase its presence in the foldable market. The report also stated that the company is aiming to reduce the thickness of its foldable devices to compete against Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, HONOR and OPPO that offer cheaper foldables in the Chinese market.