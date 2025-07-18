Google adds 'Song Search history' to Circle to Search on Android phones

Google is expanding its Circle to Search features on Android by introducing a Song Search history function. According to a report by 9To5Google, this new addition enables users to view a list of previously identified tracks, complete with album art, artist names, and identification dates. The update aligns Android functionality with iOS, where a similar feature has been available since February.
Song Search history comes to Android
To access the feature, users need to tap the music note icon within the Circle to Search interface. A clock icon will then appear in the top-right corner, which, when selected, opens the "Recent song searches" page. This page displays a grid of previously identified tracks, each with song title, artist name, and the date it was recognised.
Each entry redirects users to a full Google Search result for further information about the song. The page supports up to 10 entries grouped by month, with a “Show full history” option linking to Google’s My Activity page. However, entries on the My Activity page do not include album art or other visual elements.
This visual search enhancement is available with Google app version 16.27, which is being rolled out to both beta and stable users on Android. Google recommends force-stopping the app via App Info if the feature does not appear immediately.
Consistent experience with iOS
While iOS users have had access to Song Search history since February through a home-screen shortcut or the dedicated “Song Search” app, Android users now receive the same capability natively within Circle to Search. This inclusion further integrates music discovery into Android’s search experience and makes song identification easier to revisit and explore.
This update follows other recent enhancements to Circle to Search, such as AI Mode for smarter follow-up queries and in-game assistance that offers real-time tips during gameplay. With the addition of Song Search history, Android users now have a more seamless and visually appealing way to track and rediscover music.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.