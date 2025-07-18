Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 18. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 18, allowing players to unlock a variety of in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.
 
As these codes are time-limited and have restricted usage, players are encouraged to redeem them without delay.
 
Here's the list of currently active codes and a brief guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 18 are:

Also Read

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is coming to Apple Macs on July 17: Details

  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  • V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
  • H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  • D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the account balance.
 
These codes can grant access to exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and usually remains active for about 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI startup Perplexity secures $100 mn funding, hits $18 billion valuation

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT agent to shop online, create slides for users

Amazon cuts hundreds of AWS jobs amid shift towards generative AI tools

Funders pledge $1 billion to develop AI tools for frontline workers

Tech Wrap July 17: Made by Google, Thomson QD-LED Tv, Meta AI's Imagine Me

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story