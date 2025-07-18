Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 18, allowing players to unlock a variety of in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.

As these codes are time-limited and have restricted usage, players are encouraged to redeem them without delay.

Here's the list of currently active codes and a brief guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 18 are:

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the account balance. These codes can grant access to exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.