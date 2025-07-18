Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 18. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 18, allowing players to unlock a variety of in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.
 
As these codes are time-limited and have restricted usage, players are encouraged to redeem them without delay.
 
Here's the list of currently active codes and a brief guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 18 are:
  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  • V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
  • H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  • D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the account balance.
 
These codes can grant access to exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and usually remains active for about 12 hours, making timely redemption essential.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

