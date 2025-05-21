Home / Technology / Tech News / Google AI Ultra subscription plan at $250/month: What's included in package

Google AI Ultra subscription plan at $250/month: What's included in package

Launched at Google I/O 2025, AI Ultra is a premium subscription offering access to advanced AI models, higher usage limits, and exclusive tools for creators, developers, and professionals

Google AI Ultra
Google AI Ultra (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari
May 21 2025
Google has announced the launch of AI Ultra, a premium subscription plan unveiled at Google I/O 2025. Designed for creative professionals, the plan offers access to Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence models, higher usage limits, and a suite of exclusive tools tailored to support complex, technical, and creative workflows. The service is aimed primarily at filmmakers, developers, and creators.
 
The AI Ultra plan is priced at $249.99 per month, with new subscribers eligible for a 50 per cent discount for the first three months. Currently available only in the United States, the plan is expected to expand to other countries in due course.
 
Described by Google as a “VIP pass to Google AI,” AI Ultra enhances the performance of core apps and services, offering capabilities suited for high-demand tasks such as advanced content creation, software development, and research.

Google AI Ultra: What is included in the package

Gemini Access
 
Subscribers receive access to the most advanced version of the Gemini app, including top-tier usage across tools such as Deep Research, video generation via Veo 2, and early access to Veo 3. The platform is optimised for intensive workloads including coding, research, and media production. An upcoming addition includes Deep Think in Gemini 2.5 Pro, a new mode designed for enhanced reasoning.

  Flow for filmmaking
 
Flow, Google's AI filmmaking tool powered by Veo, Imagen, and Gemini, is included in the Ultra plan. Subscribers can generate 1080p videos, use advanced camera control features, and access Veo 3 early to create cinematic clips directly from text prompts.
 
Whisk for visualisation
 
The Whisk tool enables users to visualise ideas using both text and images. With AI Ultra, users benefit from the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns static images into vivid short videos via Veo 2.
 
NotebookLM for study and research
 
Ultra users are granted the highest usage limits and enhanced model performance in NotebookLM, making it particularly suitable for studying, teaching, and managing academic or project-based work.
 
Gemini across Google apps
 
Gemini is fully integrated into Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Vids, and Chrome, offering intelligent assistance for day-to-day productivity and streamlined browsing.
 
Project Mariner integration
 
Subscribers gain access to Project Mariner, an experimental research agent capable of managing up to 10 concurrent tasks, such as booking appointments, conducting research, or handling schedules—all accessible via a single dashboard interface.
  Additional benefits
AI Ultra also includes a YouTube Premium subscription and 30 TB of cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.
 
Updates to AI Pro and student access
 
In addition to the launch of AI Ultra, Google has rebranded its former AI Premium plan as Google AI Pro. This plan now includes access to Flow with Veo 2 and Gemini in Chrome, without any added cost.
 
Google also announced that university students in select countries – including Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – will now receive free access to Google AI Pro, broadening the availability of AI tools for educational purposes.
   
May 21 2025

