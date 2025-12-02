Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8: What to expect

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Google will host “The Android Show XR Edition” on December 8, where it will unveil its XR glasses and headsets. At the event, Google will offer a closer look at all the developments that it has made in the space of extended reality devices. Earlier, on multiple occasions, Google has previewed its XR glasses and even showed a demo at the Google I/O 2025 event held in May, 2025.
As for the XR headset, it is likely to share some features and capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, which was launched back in October, 2025. Since both Google's and Samsung’s XR headsets run on the Android XR platform, they are expected to have some capabilities in common.
The Android Show XR Edition: Details
Date: December 8
Time: 11:30 PM IST
How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on the Android Developers’ YouTube channel
Google has outlined details about its XR glasses on various occasions. It previewed a prototype for the same built partnership with Magic Leap. The prototype used Google’s Raxium microLED display engine paired with Magic Leap’s waveguides. It included a camera, microphones, onboard speakers, and support for prescription lenses.
In a demo at the I/O 2025 event, the device handled tasks such as real-time translation, object recognition, messaging, navigation, 3D map overlays, and contextual assistance powered by Gemini. The glasses also feature memory retention as they can remember what they saw a few seconds ago and share more information about the same when prompted.
The company, while talking about the XR glasses, said, “Equipped with a camera, microphones, and speakers, these glasses work in tandem with your phone, giving you access to your apps without ever having to reach in your pocket. An optional in-lens display privately provides helpful information right when you need it. Pairing these glasses with Gemini means they see and hear what you do, so they understand your context, remember what’s important to you, and can help you throughout your day.”
From all showcases so far, it is evident that the XR glasses will depend heavily on Gemini for most of the functionalities. Google has previously confirmed that the XR glasses will run on the Android XR platform.
Apart from Magic Leap, Google has confirmed that it is collaborating with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to make the XR glasses. These are likely to rival Meta's Ray Ban smart glasses. Notably, Google has not yet revealed any hardware specifications of the upcoming XR glasses. Hence, it is likely that the same might be touched upon during the Android Show XR Edition on December 8.
Google has not yet revealed its XR headset. Even during demos and previews earlier, the company showcased the capabilities of the Android XR platform on Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset. However, one thing is confirmed that Google’s XR headset will compete with the likes of Apple’s Vision Pro, Galaxy XR headset, and Meta Quest 3-like devices.
The Google XR headset is also expected to feature cameras, speakers, microphones, and more. Akin to the Galaxy XR headset, Google’s XR headset may also run on Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor.
As for the capabilities, it will be powered by Gemini and is likely to support natural interaction controls such as hand gestures, eye-tracking, and voice commands. Akin to Galaxy XR, it is also expected to support numerous Android apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Maps, Photos, Chrome, Meet, and Google TV. Streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll may also be compatible.
We might also get to see the Circle to Search feature in Google’s XR headset, as it is already available in the Galaxy XR headset that runs on the same OS. In this, users will be able to draw a circle in mid-air in pass-through mode to search for details about objects visible through the headset.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.