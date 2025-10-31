Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Google and Magic Leap have previewed the first Android XR glasses prototype, built on Google's Raxium microLED technology and Magic Leap's optics

Google x Magic Leap prototype Android XR glasses

Google x Magic Leap prototype Android XR glasses (Source: Magic Leap)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Google and Magic Leap, the US-based augmented reality (AR) technology company, have unveiled a prototype and reference design for Android XR glasses at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh. The demo marks the first public look at the companies’ joint hardware concept, following their partnership announcement last year.
 
A press note from Magic Leap stated that the prototype, developed using Google’s Raxium microLED light engine and Magic Leap’s waveguide and optics technology, aims to deliver high-clarity, comfortable visuals suitable for all-day wear. It provides in-lens visuals that blend digital overlays with the real world. Both companies described it as a reference design for the Android XR ecosystem rather than a consumer product.
 
“Magic Leap’s optics, display systems, and hardware expertise have been essential to advancing our Android XR glasses concepts to life,” said Shahram Izadi, Vice President and General Manager of Google XR. “We’re fortunate to collaborate with a team whose years of hands-on AR development uniquely set them up to help shape what comes next.”

Magic Leap also confirmed that its partnership with Google has been extended through a new three-year agreement, with the companies continuing joint work on display technologies, optics integration, and manufacturability.

Google x Magic Leap prototype XR glasses: Details

The prototype serves as a reference design to help other manufacturers in the Android XR ecosystem build their own AR glasses. It combines Google’s light engine with Magic Leap’s display stack to merge digital visuals with the physical world via an in-lens display — similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses launched earlier this year.
 
During the presentation, Magic Leap executives Ross Rosenberg and Jade Meskill, along with Google’s Juston Payne, showcased the glasses as “the first prototype concept of our new work.” Magic Leap described itself as an AR ecosystem partner supporting global technology companies looking to enter or expand in the AR market.
The device preview follows the debut of Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset earlier this month and offers the first look at Android XR glasses since Google demoed them at its 2025 I/O developer conference.
 
For now, Magic Leap and Google haven’t shared plans for the commercial release of a device based on the prototype. However, at I/O, Google said that it has partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to launch XR smart glasses. Meanwhile, Samsung, at its Galaxy XR launch event, stated that it plans to launch its own AI Glasses powered by Google Gemini.

Topics : Google Augmented reality smart glass

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

