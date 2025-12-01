Google set to brings new features to Messages app for Android: What's new

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google is rolling out its Nano Banana –powered Remix tool in Messages. The messaging platform is also reportedly gaining several new features such as spam link detection, Key Verifier and more. According to a report by 9To5Google, the company is additionally testing further upgrades in the beta version, including redesigned link previews and refreshed read receipts. Here’s a look at what’s available in the stable app and what is currently being tested in beta.

Google Messages: New features

Remix with Nano Banana

One of the stable additions is “Remix,” powered by Google’s Nano Banana imaging tool. When users long-press a shared image, a new “Remix” option appears, allowing them to generate AI-produced variations based on prompts. The feature requires RCS messaging and is rolling out in English to several countries, including India. Google says daily usage is limited.

Tweaked Gallery icon Google has slightly adjusted the gallery button in the compose bar, as noted by 9To5Google. The small camera symbol previously inside the icon has been removed, though the functionality remains the same. Fullscreen Account menu Google Messages now uses a full-screen account menu that provides access to Settings, your profile, Archived messages, Spam & blocked, Mark all as read, and Device pairing. The earlier partial overlay has been replaced by a full Material 3 Expressive layout. Spam link detection Google has added global alerts for suspicious links. If a message appears to contain spam, the app warns users before opening the link and blocks access to potential scam sites. Users can mark the message as “not spam” if needed.

Key Verifier Key Verifier enables users to confirm the identity of another contact through public encryption keys. These keys are presented as a QR code and can also be accessed from the Google Contacts app. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features Google Messages: New features in beta Redesigned link previews According to 9To5Google, Google is testing a new layout for link previews in Messages. The refreshed design includes a taller cover image, a larger page title and a favicon next to the domain. However, the article snippet has been removed, reducing informational detail.

Mentions in group RCS chats ALSO READ: Assassin's Creed Shadows' story may end with Claws of Awaji, hints Ubisoft Google is reportedly rolling out support for “@” mentions in group RCS conversations. Users will be able to tag someone directly, even if that participant has muted notifications for the chat. MLS encryption for cross-platform RCS As reported by 9To5Google, Google has begun adding MLS (Messaging Layer Security) via Universal Profile 3.0. The upgrade could enable Android and iOS to exchange end-to-end encrypted RCS messages in the future. To check if MLS is active, users can long-press a message and open the Details page.