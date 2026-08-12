Google announces new undersea cables linking Panama, Chile, Florida

Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced new cable links in the Americas on Tuesday, including one between Panama, the Dominican Republic and Chile, which is trying to establish itself as a regional digital hub.

The expansion will include three new cable systems - Alisios, Canoa and OlaLuz. Alisios will connect the Dominican Republic, Panama and Chile, while Canoa will link the Dominican Republic with Bermuda, according to a press release. OlaLuz will connect the Dominican Republic to Florida.

Chile has sought to position itself as a digital gateway, drawing tech companies with its economic and political stability, extensive fiber-optic network, undersea cables and abundant renewable energy. Among the projects underway is the Google-backed Humboldt cable, running between Chile and Australia across the Pacific.