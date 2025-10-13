Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications

Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications

Google brings new auto-notification controls to Chrome, muting sites you no longer visit to ensure a quieter and more personalised browsing experience

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Google
Google Chrome is introducing a new feature that automatically disables browser notifications from websites users have not interacted with for some time. According to Google Chrome, the update aims to reduce unnecessary pop-ups and alerts that often interrupt browsing and clutter the browsing experience. The rollout will begin on both Android and desktop versions of Chrome, expanding on the browser’s existing privacy tools.

Google Chrome’s auto-disable notification: How it works

According to the company’s blog, Chrome’s new feature builds upon its Safety Check system, which already removes permissions such as camera and location access from inactive websites. Now, notification permissions will receive similar treatment. According to Google’s internal data, the vast majority of web notifications go ignored; less than one per cent of them ever receive a user interaction. This suggests that while notifications were designed to keep users informed, they have largely become sources of distraction rather than utility. 
 
However, Google clarified that this change will not affect all sites indiscriminately. The system will only revoke notification permissions from websites with low engagement and a high output of alerts. Notifications from installed web apps will remain active. When Chrome removes notification permissions, users will receive an alert about the change and will still have the option to re-enable notifications either through Safety Check or by revisiting the website and granting permission again. 
 
Users who prefer the current setup can also turn off this automatic revocation feature entirely. Google said it has tested the system extensively and observed a sharp decline in notification overload, with minimal impact on the total number of notification clicks. Interestingly, sites that send fewer notifications have even seen a slight increase in user engagement. This feature underscores Google’s broader push toward giving users more control over their browsing environment.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle search engineGoogle Chrome AndroidGoogle chrorme

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

