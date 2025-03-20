WhatsApp evaluates AI-powered features for text editing, paraphrasing, more

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an artificial intelligence-powered text editing feature that will proofread, rephrase, and rewrite the text that users type in different styles. According to a report by Android Authority, WhatsApp v2.25.8.5 includes code that indicates that the instant messaging platform is experimenting with an AI-based writing feature that can be used within the chatbox itself.

WhatsApp’s new text editing feature: What to expect

The AI-powered feature will be capable of proofreading the texts to check for spelling and grammar errors in the typed message, rephrase it to enhance clarity, and shorten it. This feature will also reportedly be capable of rewriting it in a different tone such as funny, puns, sarcastic, spooky, or supportive.

As per the reports, in a future update of WhatsApp, it is possible that users will get to see the said Pencil button right above the Send button when they type a text. When users click on this button then a text editor within WhatsApp will reportedly open.

The said feature is still under development, if users tap on it right now, then an empty bottom sheet will reflect on their screen, Android Authority reported. Further details are expected to be revealed about the feature in the coming weeks.

In other news, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, this feature would give users a new way to create personalised and unique profile pictures with the help of AI. As per the report, the feature has started to roll out to select users for beta testing.