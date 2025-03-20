Price

Pixel 9a: Rs 49,999 (256GB storage)

iPhone 16e: Rs 59,900 onwards (128GB storage)

Display

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display, slightly larger than the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 16e. However, the iPhone offers a higher screen resolution (1170x2532 pixels) compared to the Pixel 9a (1080x2424 pixels).

The Pixel 9a supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the iPhone 16e is limited to 60Hz. Additionally, the Pixel's display is brighter, reaching 1,800 nits for HDR content, compared to the iPhone 16e's 1,200 nits.

For durability, the Pixel 9a features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the iPhone 16e is equipped with Apple's Ceramic Shield glass.

Performance

The Pixel 9a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the flagship Pixel 9 series. Similarly, the iPhone 16e runs on Apple's A18 chip, derived from the high-end iPhone 16 models.

Artificial Intelligence Apple said that the iPhone 16e is designed for Apple Intelligence, offering features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. However, Apple's AI suite is currently unavailable in India. It is expected to roll out next month with the iOS 18.4 update. In contrast, the Pixel 9a comes with several AI-powered tools out of the box. It includes most AI features from the Pixel 9 series, such as Pixel Studio, Add Me, and Magic Editor, though some—like the Pixel Screenshot app—remain exclusive to higher-end models.

Camera

The Pixel 9a features a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. In contrast, the iPhone 16e has a single 48MP sensor, which Apple claims can also function as a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

Both devices support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus (AF) on the main camera. For selfies, the Pixel 9a includes a 13MP front-facing camera, while the iPhone 16e has a 12MP sensor.

Battery and charging

Google claims that the Pixel 9a delivers over 30 hours of battery life, whereas Apple states the iPhone 16e lasts up to 26 hours for video playback and 90 hours for audio playback.

Both smartphones support fast wired charging via USB-C and Qi-certified wireless charging.

Build and dimensions

Pixel 9a

Dimensions: 154.7 mm (height) x 73.3 mm (width) x 8.9 mm (depth)

Weight: 185.9g

Protection: IP68 dust and water resistance

iPhone 16e