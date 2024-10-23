Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check upcoming phones from OnePlus, iQOO, more

OnePlus 13

OnePlus has announced that it will launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, on October 31 in its home country. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and will support magnetic wireless charging, similar to Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery and will run on Android 15. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens. The Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is expected to launch in India on December 5. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, featuring a heat dissipation system with multi-layer graphene and a 7K ultra-large VC heat spreader.

Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is anticipated to run on the latest version of HyperOS out of the box.

Honor Magic 7

The Honor Magic 7 will feature a high-resolution OLED display. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.