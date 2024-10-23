India Post scam: Google to enhance Messages app with new safety features

Google has announced five new security features as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month to enhance user safety while using Google Messages on Android. Most of the features are not yet available. The enhanced detection of package delivery and job scams is currently rolling out, but the other features are either limited to select countries or will be available in the coming months, according to reports from Android Authority. Here are the details of the new safety features introduced by Google for its Messages app:

With the on-device scam detection algorithm, Google said its Messages app will identify spam texts. This feature is rolling out to Google Messages beta users and requires spam protection settings to be enabled. The app will automatically move texts recognised as scams to a spam folder or issue a warning to the user.



This feature could prove useful in protecting users from SMS-driven scams, such as the recent India Post scam. This scam involves messages that seem to come from India Post, stating that parcels are undeliverable due to incorrect addresses and providing a link for updating details. Victims soon receive a phone call from a scammer, urging immediate action and encouraging them to click the link. The link leads to a fake website where victims are asked to pay a small fee for parcel redelivery. To process the payment, sensitive information like credit or debit card details is requested. By sharing this information, victims expose themselves to identity theft and unauthorised transactions.

Warnings against potentially dangerous links

The app will alert users when they receive a link from an unknown sender and will block messages containing links from suspicious senders. This feature is currently available to users in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore as part of a pilot program, and according to the company, it will be more widely available later this year.

Hide international spam texts

Google Messages will allow users to hide messages from international senders who are not saved in their address book. Upon enabling this feature, scam texts from international numbers will be moved to the “Spam & Blocked” folder.

Sensitive content warnings

The Sensitive Content Warning feature blurs images that may contain nudity and prompts a “speed bump” message offering resources and options for viewing the content. When enabled, if you attempt to send or forward a potentially nude image, Google Messages will display a reminder about the risks of sharing such content.

Contact verifying

This feature makes it more difficult for attackers to impersonate a user's contacts. It allows users to verify their contacts' public keys, ensuring they are communicating with the correct person. This feature will launch next year for devices running Android 9 or later, supporting messaging apps like Google Messages.