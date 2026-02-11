Google expands Gemini-powered 'Fitbit Coach' to more regions: What is it

Google is rolling out its Gemini-powered Fitbit Coach to more countries, extending access beyond the US. The AI-driven health coaching tool, first introduced in public preview in October, provides personalised workout plans, sleep insights, and recovery suggestions based on user data. Along with the regional expansion, the Public Preview is also being extended to iOS users, allowing more Fitbit Premium subscribers to access the feature through the redesigned Fitbit app.

Fitbit Coach: Availability

ALSO READ: Google expands Gemini in Chrome to Chromebook Plus devices: Details here According to Google, Fitbit Coach is now rolling out to Premium subscribers in UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The coach is currently available in English and requires a Fitbit Premium subscription. The current Public Preview will also expand to iOS users in these countries, including the US.

Fitbit Coach: What is it Google introduced the AI-based Fitbit health coach at its Made by Google event in August, 2025. The tool acts as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor. It uses user health data to provide personalised guidance based on individual goals and activity levels. The preview version became available in October, 2025 within the redesigned Fitbit app on supported Fitbit trackers, smartwatches, and Pixel Watches. It offers the below mentioned features: Personalised training and fitness goals ALSO READ: Samsung to launch Galaxy 26 series on Feb 25; pre-reserve now open in India The health coach offers personalised training by creating workout routines based on a user’s fitness goals, preferences, and available equipment. It also adjusts training schedules automatically using real-time data, such as suggesting lighter sessions after a poor night’s sleep. Users can check in at any time to log their progress, update how they feel, or request changes to their routine when needed.

Smarter sleep and recovery insights The updated system includes improved sleep tracking with a more detailed breakdown of sleep stages and duration. It also provides weekly insights that highlight patterns, such as trouble falling asleep or sleep disruptions due to travel. In addition, rest periods can adjust automatically, especially after intense workouts, to support recovery. Wellness partner ALSO READ: AI Summit: Apps to models, India's AI stack for population-scale impact The coach connects with data from Fitbit devices, Pixel Watch, Google Health Connect, and Apple HealthKit to provide a broader view of a user’s health. Users can ask whether they should rest, exercise, or manage stress, and receive advice based on their personal data. The app also identifies long-term trends to help users make more informed daily health decisions.