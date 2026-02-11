Samsung to launch Galaxy 26 series on Feb 25; pre-reserve now open in India

Samsung is hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where the South Korean electronics maker will unveil the Galaxy S26 series smartphones. Besides the smartphone, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 series, which would likely feature the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, where, and at what time

Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm (IST)

Online livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Pre-reservation

Samsung has started pre-reservations for its upcoming devices in India on the Samsung India Store. You can pay Rs 999 (refundable) to reserve, and those who pre-reserve will get an assured voucher worth Rs. 2699, noted the company on its web portal. Samsung mentions vouchers worth up to Rs 50,000 on pre-reservations.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is likely to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company recently shared videos on Instagram offering a glimpse of what consumers can expect from its upcoming flagship smartphones. In addition to this, Samsung has previewed a new privacy display feature that will debut with its upcoming Galaxy smartphones.

Galaxy S26 series

The recent teaser shared by the company focuses on one shared detail — the camera bump design. Samsung appears to be introducing a unified camera island across its 2026 flagship lineup. The teasers also highlight camera capabilities, beginning with the words “CLOSER,” “GROOVE,” and “GLOW.” The stretched spelling appears to hint at a triple-camera setup. The company has also teased the new built-in privacy layer for upcoming Galaxy phones that may replace traditional privacy screen protectors.

In specific to the models, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and may feature a 200MP main camera, along with 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras. The smartphone is feature a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus may be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the region. Both models are expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.

The Galaxy S26 Plus could feature a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S26 may come with a 6.3-inch display. Battery capacities are tipped at 4,900mAh for the Plus and 4,300mAh for the standard model, with Qi2 wireless charging support expected on both.

Galaxy Buds 4 series

According to a previous report, in terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series is expected to feature a curvier, more compact form while retaining the stem shape introduced with the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The Buds 4 Pro, in particular, is likely to drop the Blade Lights found on the Buds 3 Pro. This removal is expected to be countered with improved audio quality, aiming to offer a noticeable upgrade over the previous generation.

ALSO READ: Govt directs platforms to label AI content, deploy checks on misuse Samsung may have also revised the charging case for the new earbuds. Unlike the vertical design used on the Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro cases may sit flat, making it easier to open the case and remove or replace the earbuds.

As per a report by GizmoChina, FCC filings indicate that the standard Galaxy Buds 4 will support both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy, though the documents do not reveal finer details such as the Bluetooth version or battery capacity. For the uninitiated, Bluetooth Classic is used for continuous, high-data tasks such as music streaming, calls, and file transfers. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is designed for low-power operations like syncing data, notifications, and background device communication.