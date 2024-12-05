Tech recap 2024: Apple MacBook Air M3 to HP Spectre x360, top five laptops

The year 2024 brought several new innovations in the portable PC segment. While focus on artificial intelligence-powered features took the centre stage, laptops became more powerful and capable to support them. Microsoft even launched a brand new Copilot Plus PC platform for Windows on Arm to offer exclusive AI-powered tools. Meanwhile, gaming laptops such as the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 closed down the gap with full-blown gaming PCs. Here are the best laptops we reviewed in 2024:

Powered by the M3 chip featuring an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine, the MacBook Air M3 delivers consistently smooth performance. It handles most tasks with ease, but under power- and graphics-intensive workloads, the fanless design leads to slight performance drops during prolonged use. Battery life is another standout feature, nearly matching Apple's claim of 18 hours. This ensures users can comfortably rely on the laptop for extended sessions without needing to carry a charger.

The MacBook Air with M3 stands out as a good choice, catering to students, professionals, and users seeking a lightweight laptop with reliable performance and excellent battery longevity.

Strengths

Smooth performance for everyday tasks.

Impressive battery life, approaching 18 hours.

Lightweight and portable design.

Weaknesses

Performance dips during intensive tasks.

Premium pricing may deter budget-conscious buyers.

Limited appeal for users requiring high-end graphics performance.

Price: Starts at Rs 134,900

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i offers stunning display, powerful performance, and a premium aluminium build. The durable chassis complements its sleek design, making it a suitable option for professional use. Equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, the laptop supports casual gaming and can handle some graphically demanding tasks, including creative projects. However, it is not intended to serve as a primary gaming device. Enthusiasts seeking dedicated gaming laptops may find better options in its performance category.

Overall, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i is ideal for users looking for a professional laptop that excels in work, entertainment, and creative applications.

Strengths

Premium, durable aluminium design.

Excellent display quality.

Strong performance for creative tasks.

Weaknesses

Not optimised for heavy-duty gaming despite the NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU.

Higher cost compared to some competitors with similar features.

Price: Rs 150,000

The HP Spectre x360 2024 is a well-rounded option for those seeking a premium thin-and-light laptop. It performs admirably in everyday tasks and can handle moderate power- and graphics-intensive applications. Its Intel Evo certification enhances the user experience with quick boot times, instant resume, extended battery life, and improved data transfer speeds.

While capable of casual gaming and basic multimedia editing, the Spectre x360 is not designed for dedicated gaming or professional content creation. Users requiring higher graphical performance may find better options with discrete GPU-equipped laptops.

Strengths

Ultra-portable and premium thin-and-light design.

Extended battery life for uninterrupted use.

Weaknesses

Not suited for heavy gaming or advanced content creation.

Limited graphical capabilities compared to laptops with discrete GPUs.

Price: Rs 164,999

The ASUS Vivobook S15, based on Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform, offers a glimpse into the future of computing with its focus on AI processing, battery efficiency, and thermal performance. These strengths make it an appealing choice for users seeking a modern Windows laptop optimised for mobility and extended usage.

However, the laptop's performance is closely tied to applications with native support on the Windows on ARM platform. While it handles compatible apps smoothly, optimisation for some key software remains a work in progress

Strengths

Exceptional battery life.

Efficient thermal management for cooler operation.

Advanced AI processing capabilities.

Weaknesses

Limited compatibility with non-optimised software on the Windows on ARM platform.

Premium pricing.

Price: Rs 1,24,990

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar stands out as a powerful gaming laptop, offering performance on par with high-end gaming desktops. Its robust thermal management ensures optimal performance even during intensive gaming sessions, making it an excellent choice for enthusiasts who want a portable gaming solution without compromising on capability.

Despite its premium features, the laptop’s price may deter budget-conscious buyers. Additionally, its weight of 2.65 kg adds to its portability challenges, requiring careful consideration for transportation. While it isn't ideal for on-the-go gaming, the ROG Strix Scar excels as a high-end device that can be easily transported and plugged in for immersive gaming experiences.

In a segment where few laptops can match the performance of dedicated gaming PCs, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar earns its place among the best.

Strengths

Performance comparable to top-tier gaming PCs.

Effective thermal management

High-end features tailored for immersive gaming experiences.

Weaknesses

Premium pricing may limit accessibility.

Bulkiness (2.65 kg) affects portability.

Price: Rs 329,990