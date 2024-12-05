Soon, Google Search to support Gemini Live-like conversations: Details here

Google is reportedly working on a new “AI Mode” for Google Search, which will allow users to search the web using natural language queries via voice. According to a report by 9To5Google, the latest version of the Google app for Android includes code snippets hinting at this feature, which aims to offer a conversational and visual search experience.

As per the report, the feature is internally referred to as “AIM” and will utilise both the device’s microphone and camera for input. While Google already supports voice-based searches, the new AI Mode is expected to provide better contextual understanding. Additionally, the visual input feature will enable users to search the web by taking a picture or uploading an image from their gallery. The report also highlights that users will be able to ask follow-up questions and interrupt Google in the middle of a response, suggesting a user experience similar to the Gemini Live interface.

The feature is expected to have its own dedicated tab within the Google app’s bottom navigation bar, which currently includes Home, Search, Saved, and Notifications. Additionally, a new “Threads” option may be introduced, allowing users to revisit past conversations with Google Search.

The anticipated AI Mode seems to be Google’s latest effort in AI-powered web search, designed to compete with platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search feature that integrates web browsing with natural language processing. Meanwhile, Apple is also set to introduce its Visual Intelligence feature for the new iPhone 16 series models, enabling users to get information on real life objects and places by taking photos.