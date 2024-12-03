Gemini update brings 'make calls, send messages from locked screen' option

Google is reportedly enhancing the capabilities of its Gemini AI assistant on Android phones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Gemini assistant will soon enable users to make calls and send messages even when their smartphones are locked.

The update, which is included in the latest beta version of the Google app, introduces a new option titled “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” in the Gemini on Lock Screen settings. When activated, this feature will allow users to request the Gemini assistant to place a phone call or send a message without unlocking the device.

However, to enable this functionality, users must activate their calling and messaging apps within Gemini. Currently, Google only permits users to interact with the assistant for tasks like responding to queries, setting reminders, and adding calendar events while the device is locked. The introduction of this feature will significantly expand Gemini's functionality.

While Google has not yet confirmed the official rollout of this feature, the ability to make calls and send messages from the locked screen is expected to be more widely available in the coming months.

In related news, last month, Google launched a Gemini extension for Spotify, allowing the AI assistant on Android to search and play music on the streaming platform. Users can prompt Gemini to search for or play specific songs, albums, artists, playlists, and more. Google also offers similar integration for its YouTube Music platform.