Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Gemini update brings 'make calls, send messages from locked screen' option

Gemini update brings 'make calls, send messages from locked screen' option

Google introduces a new feature in the latest beta version of the Google app, allowing users to make calls and send messages without unlocking their Android devices

Gemini assistant
Gemini assistant
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly enhancing the capabilities of its Gemini AI assistant on Android phones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Gemini assistant will soon enable users to make calls and send messages even when their smartphones are locked.
 
The update, which is included in the latest beta version of the Google app, introduces a new option titled “Make calls and send messages without unlocking” in the Gemini on Lock Screen settings. When activated, this feature will allow users to request the Gemini assistant to place a phone call or send a message without unlocking the device.
However, to enable this functionality, users must activate their calling and messaging apps within Gemini. Currently, Google only permits users to interact with the assistant for tasks like responding to queries, setting reminders, and adding calendar events while the device is locked. The introduction of this feature will significantly expand Gemini's functionality.
 
While Google has not yet confirmed the official rollout of this feature, the ability to make calls and send messages from the locked screen is expected to be more widely available in the coming months.

More From This Section

Vivo X200 series to be launched in India on December 12: What to expect

OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

Apple accused of silencing workers, illegally monitoring personal devices

iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

In related news, last month, Google launched a Gemini extension for Spotify, allowing the AI assistant on Android to search and play music on the streaming platform. Users can prompt Gemini to search for or play specific songs, albums, artists, playlists, and more. Google also offers similar integration for its YouTube Music platform.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Nov 27: OxygenOS 15, Spotify Gemini extension, ChatGPT shortcut

Gemini on Android can now play and search music on Spotify: How it works

Tech wrap Nov 25: HMD Fusion launched, Samsung cloud gaming, Gemini AI

Google Gemini on Android 16 phones to perform in-app tasks on users' behalf

Google releases ChatGPT's Memory-like feature for Gemini AI: What's new

Topics :Gemini AIGoogle's AIAndroidTechnology

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story