Tech wrap Nov 27: OxygenOS 15, Spotify Gemini extension, ChatGPT shortcut

OnePlus has started rolling out its OxygenOS 15 update, based on Android 15, for the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. Already implemented in the OnePlus 12 series, this system update brings Google’s gesture-based Circle to Search feature to supported devices. It also includes multiple artificial intelligence tools powered by Google Gemini. Additionally, the update introduces system-wide interface refinements, smoother animations, updated app icons, and enhanced split-screen setup options.

Google has launched a Gemini extension for Spotify, enabling Android users to utilise the Gemini AI assistant for playing and searching music on the platform. As outlined in an update on the Gemini Support page, users can direct the Gemini app to find or play music by specifying song titles, albums, artists, playlists, and more. Google already provides similar features through Gemini integration with YouTube Music.

OpenAI, a US-based artificial intelligence company, has released an update for its ChatGPT app on iPhone, introducing a new Search shortcut feature. This allows iPhone users to create shortcuts for accessing ChatGPT’s Search functionality. According to 9To5Mac, the latest version of ChatGPT for iOS includes integration with Apple Shortcuts, enabling users to directly access the app’s web search feature.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has announced extended software support for its upcoming iQOO 13 flagship smartphone. Scheduled for a December 3 launch in India, the iQOO 13 will run on Vivo’s Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The company has stated that the device will receive four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches, marking its longest-ever software support commitment.

OPPO has introduced the Reno 13 series in China, featuring two models: the standard Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. Both devices share a similar design and are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. They also come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Although the global launch schedule has not been disclosed, the series is expected to debut in India in early 2025.

Samsung’s next Galaxy S-series flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is reportedly undergoing a significant design transformation. According to 9To5Google, leaked videos and images shared on Reddit suggest a revamped design for the 2025 flagship. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature a flat frame with more rounded corners, moving away from the boxy design seen in its predecessors.

A senior official from Japan’s NTT has described Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI as significant "game changers" for society. Highlighting the substantial investments and widespread attention these technologies are attracting, the official remarked that they are expected to become "ubiquitous and impactful" in the near future.