Google Gemini can now generate PDFs, Docs and more from chat: What's new

Google has introduced a new update for its AI chatbot, Gemini, that lets users generate complete, downloadable files directly within the app, including PDFs and various other file formats. According to Google, the feature removes the need to copy and paste content into other tools or manually format documents. With this update, Gemini can convert a simple prompt into ready-to-use outputs, including PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, and more, in a single step.

Generate files in Gemini: Details

According to Google, the idea behind this update is to remove the extra steps that usually come after brainstorming with AI. Earlier, users had to copy text from the chat, paste it into apps like Word or Excel, and then format it properly. With this change, Gemini handles that process itself. Users can ask it to create a structured document, and it will generate a file that is already formatted and ready to download or share.

ALSO READ: YouTube tests AI search tool with guided answers, step-by-step results The feature supports a wide range of formats. These include Google Workspace files such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides, along with common file types like PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and CSV. It also works with more specialised formats like LaTeX, Markdown (MD), Rich Text Format (RTF), and plain text (TXT). Once created, users can either download the file to their device or export it directly to Google Drive. Google said that it can be useful in several real-world scenarios. For example, a user can turn a budget plan into an Excel spreadsheet, convert rough notes into a structured document, or compile long discussions into a concise PDF report. Users can also upload lecture notes and ask Gemini to generate a detailed study guide in PDF format, complete with visuals, graphs, and equations.