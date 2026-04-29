YouTube tests AI search tool with guided answers, step-by-step results

YouTube is reportedly testing a new AI-powered search feature that changes how users find content on the platform. Instead of showing only a list of videos, the feature delivers step-by-step answers using a mix of text, short clips, and full videos. According to a report from TechCrunch, the tool also allows users to ask follow-up questions, making the search experience interactive and more like a conversation. The feature, called “Ask YouTube,” is said to be designed to help users find more structured information when searching for things like recipes, travel plans, or how-to guides.

Ask YouTube feature: What it does

As per TechCrunch, users can type a query and get a structured response, broken down into text, clips, and more. For example, when planning a road trip using the new feature, YouTube presents a combination of short clips, full videos, and written summaries. The results also highlight relevant parts of videos, along with titles and channel names, making it easier to find useful content quickly.

Users can also ask follow-up questions, and the system responds with updated suggestions in the same format. For example, after planning a trip, users can ask about food or stops along the way and get tailored results.

ALSO READ: Amazon makes product exploration interactive with AI audio chat feature The report noted that the feature is currently being tested with YouTube Premium users in the US who are over 18. Users need to opt into the experiment to try it. As per TechCrunch, Google has said that it plans to expand access to more users, including those who are not on a Premium subscription, but at a later stage.

What it could mean

If rolled out widely, the feature could change how people search on YouTube. Instead of scrolling through multiple videos, users may get quicker answers with context and visual support. It could also aid smaller creators by featuring their content in results or highlighting parts of their videos if these match the context of the query.

The report also added that Google may eventually explore new formats, including sponsored placements, as part of this AI-driven search experience.