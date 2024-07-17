Instagram's new audio feature to let users add up to 20 tracks to a reel

Instagram has announced a feature that lets users add multiple audio tracks to reels. With Multi-audio Tracks on Reels, the Meta platform will let users add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and match audio with elements like text, stickers and clips while editing in the app. This will allow users to align tracks with the clips. The new feature is available for Indian users of Instagram from today.



Once a user adds multiple tracks, they will also be creating a unique audio mix that will be attributed to them. This audio mix can be saved and reused by others on Instagram. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To add a new track to the reel, tap on the "Add to mix" option in the Reel editor. After adding the tracks, users can trim them to keep only the portion of audio that they want.

The new feature was announced on Instagram via a post with the caption, “Starting today, you can add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while you’re editing in the app. Swipe through to learn more!”

On this development, Instagram’s Head, Adam Mosseri, stated, “Starting today you can add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel, giving you more creative freedom with your content. You can align your audio with text, stickers and clips while editing it within Instagram. When you do this, you’ll also create your own unique audio mix that fans can save and reuse. Give a try and let me know what you think ”

This feature appears to be a step to encourage users to focus on short-form content. Mosseri had recently said that Meta-owned social media platform Instagram will focus on short-form content over long videos. Instagram will not be focusing on long-form video as it might “undermine” the platform’s “core identity to connect people with friends.”