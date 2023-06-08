Home / Technology / Tech News / Google improves logical and reasoning skills of its AI chatbot 'Bard'

Google improves logical and reasoning skills of its AI chatbot 'Bard'

As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly

IANS San Francisco
Google improves logical and reasoning skills of its AI chatbot 'Bard'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google has introduced new improvements in its artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot Bard, including better logic and reasoning skills.

Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution" to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly.

"Our new method allows Bard to generate and execute code to boost its reasoning and math abilities. This approach takes inspiration from a well-studied dichotomy in human intelligence, notably covered in Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking, Fast and Slow'-- Athe separation of 'System 1' and 'System 2' thinking," it added.

System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive and effortless. On the other hand, System 2 thinking is slow, deliberate and effortful.

With the latest update, the company has combined the capabilities of both Large language models (LLMs) (System 1) and traditional code (System 2) to help improve the accuracy of Bard's responses.

"We've seen this method improve the accuracy of Bard's responses to computation-based word and math problems in our internal challenge datasets by approximately 30 per cent," the tech giant said.

Also, the company announced that Bard now offers a new export option to Google Sheets.

With the new feature, users can export the tables that Bard creates in its responses directly to Sheets.

--IANS

aj/shb/

Also Read

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug programming code

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Amazon plans advertising tier for Prime Video streaming service: Report

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceChatbot

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story