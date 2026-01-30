Google India profit remains almost flat at ₹1,437 cr, revenue dips 3.2%

Google India has posted a flat profit of Rs 1,436.9 crore on standalone basis in the financial year 2025 due to decline in revenue and increase in employee and tax expenses, according to a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The company had posted a total profit after tax of around Rs 1,425 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Google India declined by 3.2 per cent to Rs 5,340 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 5,518 crore in FY24.

Total revenue of Google India, however, increased by 3.2 per cent to Rs 6,116 crore from Rs 5,921 crore on YoY basis, an account of "other income" of around Rs 776 crore.