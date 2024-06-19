Home / Technology / Tech News / Google launches Gemini Chatbot service in India, other South Asian nations

Google launches Gemini Chatbot service in India, other South Asian nations

This announcement marks a significant step in Google's efforts to broaden the reach of its chatbot technology beyond select markets, as per reports by GSM Arena

google,google logo
According to Google's support page, Gemini in Messages currently supports languages such as French in Canada and English in various countries. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech giant Google has announced the global expansion of its Gemini service, making the app and Gemini Advanced available in India, along with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

This announcement marks a significant step in Google's efforts to broaden the reach of its chatbot technology beyond select markets, as per reports by GSM Arena.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Initially introduced for select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, the Gemini chatbot for Messages is now accessible on a wider range of devices, specifically those with 6 GB of RAM or higher.

This expansion aims to democratize access to Google's AI-powered chatbot, which aids users in crafting messages, brainstorming ideas, and more.

According to Google's support page, Gemini in Messages currently supports languages such as French in Canada and English in various countries.

Despite its availability in over 165 regions globally, the platform notably excludes European Union countries at present.

Google has assured users of its commitment to expand Gemini's availability to more languages and regions in the future.

In a statement obtained by GSM Arena, Google expressed particular enthusiasm about launching Gemini in India, citing the country's vibrant mobile-first culture.

The service supports English and nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, catering to a diverse user base.

Google also introduced Gemini Advanced, powered by 1.5 Pro technology, which enhances the chatbot's capabilities with a 1-million token context window, document uploads, and data analysis features.

This advanced version is poised to further streamline communication and productivity for users leveraging AI-driven assistance.

Also Read

Google Bard is now Gemini: Know about AI assistant and its Android, iOS app

Google brings Gemini app for Android to India with local language support

Gemini 1.5: Google announces next-gen AI model with new architecture design

Google to replace Assistant by Gemini on wearable audio accessories: Report

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

Apple MacBook Pro with M4-series chips to arrive in Q4 2024: Report

Oppo Reno 12 series launched globally, expected to arrive in India soon

Apple working on affordable version of Vision Pro headset for 2025: Report

Making the right 'Noise': Wearables brand bets big on tech and innovation

Adobe clarifies that it will not train AI models from user content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gemini AIGoogle Indiasri lankaPakistan Turkey

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story