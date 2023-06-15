Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Lens rolls out new feature to help users find skin conditions

Google Lens rolls out new feature to help users find skin conditions

In the coming weeks, users will be able to include images in their Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what's being shown

IANS San Francisco
Google Lens rolls out new feature to help users find skin conditions

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced a new feature in its Lens app (a computer vision-powered app), which will allow users to search for skin conditions just by uploading a picture on the app.

"Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there's a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin. Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you'll find visual matches to inform your search," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that this feature also works if users are not sure how to describe something else on their body, like a bump on their lip, a line on their nails or hair loss on their head.

In addition, as previously announced at Google I/O, Lens is also integrating with Bard, Google's AI-powered chatbot experience.

In the coming weeks, users will be able to include images in their Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what's being shown.

For instance, users can show Bard a photo of a new pair of shoes they have been eyeing for their vacation, and ask what they're called.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

Also Read

Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

Google's parent Alphabet reports $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI

11,547 cattle died of lumpy skin disease in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt

Google-parent Alphabet links more of CEO Sundar Pichai's pay to performance

Google rolling out 'Help me write' tool to Gmail for Android, iOS

Google adds three new updates to Maps for travellers. Details here

Google's new AI feature lets users preview clothes on different body types

Cloud remains long-term investment priority for 70% corporations: TCS study

OpenAI used data from Google's YouTube to train its AI models: Report

Topics :GoogleGoogle AlphabetSkin Care

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story