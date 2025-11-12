Google brings new Pixel Feature Drop: AI message summary, themes, more

Google has started rolling out a Pixel Feature Drop for November, a software update that delivers new and upgraded features to Pixel phones, tablets, earbuds, and watches. The November Pixel Drop bundles several changes aimed at communications, photography, and battery life. Key additions include the “Wicked: For Good” theme pack, photo “Remix” editor in Messages, AI summaries for long conversations, personalised edits in Google Photos, and a Power Saving mode for Google Maps while driving.

Additionally, this update expands the availability of the Journal app to older Pixel phones as earlier it was exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.