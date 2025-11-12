Google brings new Pixel Feature Drop: AI message summary, themes, more

Google Pixel Drop for November: What’s new
- Conversation summaries for notifications: Pixel devices will now be able to generate short AI summaries for long messages and group chats and surface those summaries in the notification shade. This summary feature will be available only on Pixel 9 and newer (excluding Pixel 9a).
- New “Wicked: For Good” theme pack: Seasonal system theme packs (For Good, Glinda, Elphaba) that change wallpaper, icons, system sounds and GIFs; available through January 31, 2026, in the newly released Theme packs app by Google.
- Power Saving mode in Google Maps: This update brings a driving view that prioritises essential directions only to extend battery life by up to four hours on select Pixel 10-series devices. Google notes actual savings depend on settings and conditions.
- Remix photos inside Messages: Users will now be able to edit and reimagine photos directly within Google Messages. Remixed images will be visible to recipients regardless of the phone they use.
- Personalised edits in Google Photos: Users in Google Photos will be able to apply edits such as removing sunglasses or opening closed eyes by using other labelled photos in a user’s gallery (face groups) to produce a natural result. Notably, this feature will be available for eligible Android users in the US only for now.
- Scam detection for messages: A notification-level “Likely scam” alert will appear on messages that Google’s models identify as suspicious. This will only be available on Pixel 6 and newer phones in the US.
- Magic Cue and Private AI Compute: Magic Cue suggestions are now powered by Google’s Private AI Compute (cloud-powered), which is said to be designed to deliver timely suggestions while keeping user data private to the account. The underlying Private AI Compute feature will be available on Pixel 10 and newer devices.
- Home-screen search updates: The search bar will surface AI Mode and more suggested apps for quicker access to Google’s generative features.
- Pixel VIPs and crisis badges: Prioritised notifications and crisis badges on the Contacts widget for designated VIP contacts; Pixel VIPs features require Pixel 6 and newer.
- Wild Hokkaido theme: A new set of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds added to the Sound Matters library.
- Power and device app expansions:
- Device Health and Support comes to Pixel 6 through Pixel 9.
- Pixel Journal will be added to Pixel 8 and Pixel 9.
- Magnifier will be available on Pixel Fold models.
- Recorder summarisation expands to more languages on Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 models as listed by Google.
