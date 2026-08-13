Gemini Intelligence brings proactive assistance to Pixel 11, Watch 5, Buds

Google’s Pixel 11 ecosystem puts Gemini Intelligence at the centre of its latest hardware lineup, with the company extending Gemini-powered assistance across phones, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. At the Made by Google 2026 event, Google introduced the Pixel 11 series alongside the Pixel Watch 5 and new software updates for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a.

The Pixel 11 series, powered by Google’s Tensor G6 processor, brings Gemini-powered proactive assistance to the phone interface, alongside new AI features for photography, content creation, translation and visual search. The Pixel Watch 5 brings Gemini to the wrist with contextual suggestions and health and fitness features, while the Pixel Buds gain Gemini voice controls and more.

Several of the capabilities announced with the Pixel 11 series were first introduced or previewed by Google at its I/O 2026 developer conference earlier this year. The company had outlined its push towards more proactive Gemini experiences, including deeper integration across Android and features such as Rambler. The Made by Google launch brings those capabilities to Google’s latest hardware, while adding Pixel-specific features for photography, translation and contextual assistance.

Gemini becomes more proactive on Pixel 11

Google is positioning Gemini on Pixel 11 as more than a conventional chatbot. The company says that Gemini can now handle more complex, multi-step tasks across more than 40 apps, allowing users to complete actions rather than simply receive answers.

One of the new features is Rambler, a Gemini-powered voice-input system designed to turn natural speech into cleaner text. The goal is to understand how people actually speak, including filler words such as “um” and “ah”, and to produce a concise transcription.

Google is also bringing sign-to-text capabilities to Gboard. The feature uses Google DeepMind’s Sign Language-to-Text model to convert signing into text, while new writing tools can help users create messages in their own style. However, the company noted that availability will vary by country and language.

Pixel 11 can anticipate what users need

Google is also pushing AI deeper into the phone interface through proactive, contextual suggestions. Pixel 11 can surface information inside apps based on what the user is doing. For example, if a flight is coming up, the phone can display booking information and whether the flight is delayed. If a user is discussing dinner plans, Pixel can suggest completing a restaurant reservation.

Similar suggestions can involve saving an event to Calendar, adding a location to Maps or pulling relevant information into Google Wallet.

Google is also previewing location-based insights. When a user is waiting at a restaurant, for example, the lock screen can surface information about the venue and provide insights such as popular menu items or seating options based on information in Google Maps.

The broader shift is from users explicitly asking an AI assistant to do something to the phone recognising context and presenting a relevant action at the right time.

Magic Capture uses AI to catch the moment

Pixel 11 introduces Magic Capture, an AI-powered camera feature designed for situations where the perfect photograph is difficult to capture manually. Instead of requiring users to continuously press the shutter at exactly the right moment, Magic Capture analyses a sequence of frames and identifies the best instant. According to Google, the system can analyse around 400 frames using a combination of on-device intelligence and Gemini models.

It can then produce a 12 MP photograph and automatically apply edits such as cropping and unblurring. The feature can also generate a video, allowing users to capture fast-moving moments without constantly switching between photo and video modes.

Camera Looks brings AI-assisted personalisation

Google is also giving users more control over the visual character of their photographs with Camera Looks. Instead of relying solely on the standard Pixel processing, users can choose different visual treatments at the point of capture.

Google is introducing three alternative default looks: Natural, Shadows and Vanilla — alongside six additional styles: Digi, Black Tie, Minimal, Editorial, Classic and Velvet.

ALSO READ: AI, entertainment push app revenue to record $345 mn in Q2: Sensor Tower Each look can also be customised, allowing users to alter the final appearance rather than applying a fixed filter. Google says the processing involves changes such as using fewer frames and modifying colour lookup tables to recreate different photographic characteristics.

Creator Suite turns Pixel 11 into a content-production tool

For creators, Google has introduced Creator Suite, a set of tools aimed at simplifying video production directly on the phone. The camera includes an on-screen teleprompter that scrolls as the user speaks. Social-media gridlines can help with framing, while videos can be organised into project folders as they are recorded.

After recording, Storyboard can be used to trim and rearrange clips. Users can also make video the default camera mode, reducing the number of steps needed to start recording.

The significance of Creator Suite is that Google is moving some basic production functions traditionally handled by separate editing or teleprompter applications into the camera experience itself.

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