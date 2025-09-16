After 6a, trouble hits Google Pixel 7 series: Swollen batteries reported

After the Pixel 6a’s overheating troubles , Google’s Pixel 7 lineup is now in the spotlight for battery-related concerns. According to a report by Android Authority, owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have taken to Google’s official support forums to highlight cases of battery swelling, with some even reporting panels separating from the phone.

One Pixel 7 Pro user wrote, “I purchased my phone about two years ago. Recently, I noticed the side panel of the device starting to separate. On closer look, the battery appears to be swelling, posing a significant safety risk, including the potential for explosion or fire.” Other users reported similar issues, with posts mentioning batteries bulging out, screens popping open, and phones shutting down abruptly even at full charge.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Pro review: AI focus overshadows imaging refinements Some customers have shared that repair shops informed them a screen replacement was also needed due to the damage caused by battery expansion. While a few users said Google’s support staff were receptive, offering free repairs or refurbished device replacements, others reported inconsistent responses. In some cases, Google asked for extensive photos of the device, offered only partial reimbursements, or clarified that out-of-warranty components like screens or back panels wouldn’t be covered. Previous battery and charging issues with Google Pixel phones This is not the first time Google’s smartphones have faced such problems. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a one-time free battery replacement program for Pixel 7a devices suffering swelling issues in select regions.

The problems extend further back as well. Pixel 6a users were recently hit by a mandatory Android 16 update that introduced a “battery management feature” for devices that had completed at least 400 charge cycles, aimed at reducing overheating risks. This came after at least five reported cases of the device catching fire due to battery malfunctions. ALSO READ: Google to cut down battery capacity, charging speed of Pixel 6a: Here's why More recently, even Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 10 series phones, ran into early issues with wireless charging. Some buyers found their phones stopped charging midway or slowed to a crawl with older Qi or MagSafe-compatible chargers, despite supporting the newer Qi2 standard.