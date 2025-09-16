Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8

Samsung is reportedly going to introduce a suite of essential photo editing tools with the launch of its Gallery Assistant app on One UI 8. According to a report by 9To5 Google, The app will feature batch editing tools, but for basics like watermarks and compression. Gallery Assistant is currently available in beta through the Samsung Members app and is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 on One UI 8.

ALSO READ: Spotify now lets free users search and play music they want: What's new With Samsung confirming that it will be expanding its Android 16-based OneUI 8 to more devices such as the Galaxy S24 series later this year, it is likely that a stable version of the Gallery Assistant will roll out in a future update.

Gallery Assistant app: What’s new As per the report, Gallery Assistant focuses on straightforward tools rather than complex AI-driven options, providing a simpler alternative to some of Android 16’s more advanced photo editing features. While available AI tools focus on advanced editing, Gallery Assistant tools offer easy-to-use functions and lets users edit multiple pictures at once. Tools accessible from the Gallery Assistant app include: Reduce Size: Compress images to save storage space.

Rotate and Flip: Adjust the orientation of photos.

Image Clipper: Crop images to desired dimensions.

Add Watermark: Overlay text or logos on images.

Compare Images: View up to four images side by side.

Save as PDF: Combine images into a single PDF.

Print: Directly print images from the app. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Pro review: AI focus overshadows imaging refinements