Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8

Reportedly, a new 'Gallery Assistant' app is available in beta for Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 8, offering batch editing tools like watermarking and size compression

Samsung One UI 8 update
Samsung One UI 8 update
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly going to introduce a suite of essential photo editing tools with the launch of its Gallery Assistant app on One UI 8. According to a report by 9To5 Google, The app will feature batch editing tools, but for basics like watermarks and compression. Gallery Assistant is currently available in beta through the Samsung Members app and is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 on One UI 8.
 
With Samsung confirming that it will be expanding its Android 16-based OneUI 8 to more devices such as the Galaxy S24 series later this year, it is likely that a stable version of the Gallery Assistant will roll out in a future update. 

Gallery Assistant app: What’s new

As per the report, Gallery Assistant focuses on straightforward tools rather than complex AI-driven options, providing a simpler alternative to some of Android 16’s more advanced photo editing features. While available AI tools focus on advanced editing, Gallery Assistant tools offer easy-to-use functions and lets users edit multiple pictures at once. 
 
Tools accessible from the Gallery Assistant app include:
  • Reduce Size: Compress images to save storage space.
  • Rotate and Flip: Adjust the orientation of photos.
  • Image Clipper: Crop images to desired dimensions.
  • Add Watermark: Overlay text or logos on images.
  • Compare Images: View up to four images side by side.
  • Save as PDF: Combine images into a single PDF.
  • Print:  Directly print images from the app.
The report stated that most tools support batch processing, which allow users to select up to 500 images and apply changes respectively. The “Compare” function is limited to four images at a time, but other features like file reduction and watermarking handle larger selections. 

Topics :Operating SystemTech Newsandroid phones marketSamsung GalaxySamsung Mobiles

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

