Ray-Ban Meta glasses with built-in display may launch this week: Report
Meta is expected to debut Ray-Ban smart glasses with a built-in display, gesture-based wristband controls, and a new Oakley Meta Sphaera model at Connect 2025Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses
featuring a built-in display during its upcoming Connect event, set to begin on September 17. According to a report by The Verge, citing Upload VR, a promotional video briefly appeared on Meta’s official YouTube channel showing the glasses, along with a wristband accessory for controls. The clip also hinted at a new Oakley-branded model with a centred camera, before being taken down.
Meta Connect 2025: What to expect
Ray Ban Meta glasses with display:
According to the report, the video included branding such as “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display,” suggesting the possible name Meta Ray-Ban Display. It reportedly showcased a heads-up display (HUD) fixed to the right eye, demonstrated in use with Meta AI for real-time translation, navigation, and other tasks.
The clip also highlighted a wristband designed to work with the glasses. The device is believed to use surface electromyography (sEMG) technology to detect and interpret signals from hand movements, enabling gesture-based control. In the teaser, a user was seen swiping letters on a surface to reply to a message.
While earlier reports from The Information indicated that Meta is developing smart glasses with displays, they suggested these devices might not carry the Ray-Ban name. The now-pulled video appears to suggest otherwise. Reports also noted that the display-enabled version could feature thicker frames and weigh about 20 grams more than the current Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
Other announcements:
In addition to the Ray-Ban model, the teaser video reportedly showed a new Oakley-branded pair of Meta glasses. These are expected to be marketed as the Oakley Meta Sphaera, designed with protective lenses and a central camera.
Beyond hardware, Meta could also announce new features for its existing smart glasses lineup, alongside fresh frame designs and additional style options.
