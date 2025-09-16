Ray-Ban Meta glasses with built-in display may launch this week: Report

According to the report, the video included branding such as “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display,” suggesting the possible name Meta Ray-Ban Display. It reportedly showcased a heads-up display (HUD) fixed to the right eye, demonstrated in use with Meta AI for real-time translation, navigation, and other tasks.

The clip also highlighted a wristband designed to work with the glasses. The device is believed to use surface electromyography (sEMG) technology to detect and interpret signals from hand movements, enabling gesture-based control. In the teaser, a user was seen swiping letters on a surface to reply to a message.

While earlier reports from The Information indicated that Meta is developing smart glasses with displays, they suggested these devices might not carry the Ray-Ban name. The now-pulled video appears to suggest otherwise. Reports also noted that the display-enabled version could feature thicker frames and weigh about 20 grams more than the current Ray-Ban Meta glasses.