OpenAI recruits xAI's former CFO Mike Liberatore amid Musk-Altman feud

OpenAI has appointed Mike Liberatore, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of xAI, after he resigned from Elon Musk’s company just a few months into the role, CNBC reported.

Liberatore will take charge as the US startup’s business finance officer, managing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure expenditure. He will report to OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar starting Tuesday. Liberatore had joined xAI earlier this year, contributing to the company’s fundraising efforts and the expansion of its data centre in Memphis. However, he left xAI in July, merely three months after joining, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Vacancy at xAI amid fundraising

Liberatore’s exit leaves a significant vacancy at xAI, which has been aggressively raising funds to expand its AI infrastructure, including data centre projects and development of computing chips. Looking back at Altman-Musk feud The appointment is likely to heighten tensions between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who are embroiled in one of the tech industry’s most high-profile disputes. Elon Musk collaborated with Sam Altman to co-found OpenAI a decade ago before establishing his own rival venture. Since then, Musk has repeatedly attempted to block OpenAI’s efforts to restructure as a conventional for-profit business. He filed two lawsuits against OpenAI, alleging it deviated from its founding principles, and sought court intervention to halt the proposed restructuring.