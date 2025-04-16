Google Pixel 9a goes on sale in India with introductory launch offers

Google’s newest A-series smartphone, the Pixel 9a , is set to go on sale in India starting April 16. The device is currently available for purchase through Reliance Digital, with wider availability on other retail partners, including e-commerce platform Flipkart, expected later in the day.

Launched on March 19, the phone is offered in a single variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Powered by the same Tensor G4 chip that powers the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a brings a refreshed design, a brighter display, and Google’s latest Gemini-powered AI tools.

Google Pixel 9a: India pricing and launch offers

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 9a available in select regions, coming to India on April 16 The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 and comes in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is available in three colours — Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain — and can be purchased online through Flipkart and partner retailers such as Reliance Digital and Tata Croma.

As part of the introductory offers, buyers can avail a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards. No-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months are also available.

Additionally, the Pixel 9a will come with:

Three months of Google One subscription

Three months of YouTube Premium subscription

Six months of Fitbit Premium subscription

Google Pixel 9a: Key details

The Pixel 9a debuts with a redesigned chassis featuring flat edges and a 6.3-inch Actua display. Google claims the screen is 35 per cent brighter than its predecessor, reaching up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the dual-camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. This is also the first A-series Pixel to offer Macro Focus. Google’s AI tools like Magic Editor, Best Take, Add Me, Auto Frame, and Reimagine improve the imaging experience further.

The Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh battery, which Google claims provides over 30 hours of use on a single charge and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. It runs Android 15 from the start and is promised seven years of software support — including major Android updates, security patches, and Pixel drops.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications