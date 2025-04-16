Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 16, win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 16, offering players the opportunity to grab complimentary in-game rewards. These may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and various items that enhance the overall gameplay experience.

The redeem codes are valid for a short time and provide access to exclusive content without requiring any monetary purchases. A complete list of the working codes and simple steps to redeem them are provided below.

Since these codes have a usage cap and expire shortly, players are advised to claim them promptly to avoid missing out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 16, 2025 are:

FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully activated, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For rewards like gold or diamonds, the in-game balance is updated immediately.

These bonuses often feature exclusive and time-limited items, including Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other unique collectibles that enhance gameplay and character customisation.

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, making it important for players to redeem them quickly before the opportunity expires.