Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite: What to expect

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to unveil its Motorola Razr 60 series smartphones on April 24. The series will likely include two models: Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be branded as Razr 60 Pro in the US. According to a report by Gadgets360, the Razr 60 Ultra has been seen on the Geekbench benchmarking website, suggesting an upcoming launch. The listing also hints at the specifications of the smartphone including the chipset powering it.

Besides the Razr 60 series, Motorola is also expected to unveil new Edge 60 series smartphones, likely including Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro models.

Motorola Razr 60 series: What to expect

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

The upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.96-inch OLED inner display and a 4-inch cover screen, with both reportedly supporting up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The device will likely use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

Regarding design, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch in a variety of colour options including Dark Green, Rio Red, Pink, and a unique Wooden finish. For imaging, the smartphone is tipped to include a two-camera setup on the back, with both lenses using 50MP sensors. At the front, it is expected to have a 50MP selfie camera.

The device will likely have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. It is expected to ship with Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 15.

Motorola Razr 60

The standard Motorola Razr 60 will reportedly sport a 6.96-inch pOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is likely to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

For photography, the Razr 60 is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, it may include a 32MP selfie camera.

The device is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Like the Ultra model, it will likely run Android 15-based Hello UI out of the box. Expected colour variants include Gibraltar Sea, Lightest Sky, and Spring Bud.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Expected specifications

Main display: 6.96-inch pOLED display, FHD+, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO), Dolby Vision HDR

Outer display: 4-inch pOLED display, 1272×1080 resolution, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x)

Front cameras: 50MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 68W wired, wireless charging supported

OS: Android 15-based Hello UI

Protection: IPX8

Motorola Razr 60: Expected specifications