Google brings Pixel's notification summaries to Android phones: What's new

Android 16’s AI-generated notification summaries — first rolled out on Pixel phones — are now available for other manufacturers to adopt, including Samsung. The feature condenses long chat messages and busy group conversations into brief snippets that are easier to scan. Google is limiting the summaries to messaging apps for now, avoiding auto-generated digests for categories like news or promotions.

Automatic notification organiser

A new notification organiser sorts incoming alerts by priority, bundling and silencing items considered of lower importance, such as promotional messages, social-media alerts and news pings. The aim is to reduce interruptions by pushing less-critical notifications into a quieter, grouped section.

More home-screen customisation

Android 16 adds additional visual tweaks for personalising the home screen. Users can choose new icon shapes and theme options, while an expanded dark mode now forces a dark appearance in apps that don’t natively support it.