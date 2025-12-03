Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9: All you need to know

Nothing to launch Phone 3a Community Edition on Dec 9: All you need to know

Nothing will debut the Phone 3a Community Edition on December 9, created in collaboration with winners of its global community project across hardware, software, accessories and marketing categories

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is launching on December 9
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is launching on December 9
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will launch the Phone 3a Community Edition on December 9. Much like last year’s Phone 2a Community Edition, this version has been created in partnership with the winners of Nothing’s community project across four categories: hardware design, software design, accessories design and marketing campaign. As with the earlier model, the Phone 3a Community Edition is expected to be a limited-run variant of the standard Phone 3a that debuted earlier this year.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition: Details

Earlier this year, Nothing revealed the winners of the Phone 3a Community Project. In the hardware design category, London-based industrial designer Emre Kayganacı presented “Translucent Memories,” a nostalgic colour treatment for the Phone 3a inspired by the bold, playful aesthetics of 1980s and 1990s gadgets.
 
For accessories design, Italian creators Louis Aymonod and Ambrogio Tacconi were selected for their concept “Dice (x6),” which Nothing described as simple, tactile, timeless and offering a physical connection to the device. The software design category was won by Lebanese branding and type designer Jad Zock, whose variable clock face design uses adaptive typography to make time reading more intuitive. In the marketing campaign category, London-based graphic designer Sushruta Sarkar was chosen as the winner.
 
Nothing said that all category winners had the chance to collaborate closely with its London team to bring their concepts into a finished product, and each received a cash award of 1,000 pounds.  ALSO READ: Netflix drops phone casting on most TVs: What's changed, what still works

Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto ( AF)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
  • Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

