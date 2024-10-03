Google for India: Gemini Live available in Hindi, more languages to follow

At the Google for India event, Google announced several India-focused artificial intelligence features, including the expansion of local language support for its Gemini Live feature. As part of this rollout, Gemini Live is now available in Hindi, with support for eight additional Indian languages to follow. Alongside these updates, Google introduced new AI-generated summaries in Google Maps and an AI Overview feature in Google Search that includes video capabilities.

During the event, Google announced that the Gemini Live – part of its AI chatbot Gemini, which supports natural language processing and contextual understanding, is now available in Hindi. Support for eight more Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Urdu—will be added soon.

Additionally, AI Overviews in Search, which provide AI-generated summaries and reference links, will be extended to Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi. These AI Overviews are already available in Hindi.

Other key features introduced include AI-generated summaries of reviews in Google Maps and a new AI Overview with video feature for Search. This experimental feature, available in Search Labs, allows users to record a video using Google Lens within the Google app and receive AI-generated overviews in response to the video’s context. For instance, a user can record a cooking video and ask for assistance, and Search will use AI to generate an overview based on the video content.

Initially launched for Gemini Advance subscribers, Gemini Live has now been rolled out to all Android users, offering the ability to interact in more natural, conversational ways. Google also introduced 10 new voices for Gemini Live, improving accessibility and interaction.

Moreover, after testing AI Overviews in Google Search as part of the Search Generative Experience (SGE), Google made the feature available to all users earlier this year. AI Overviews in Search now summarise key information alongside relevant reference links, replacing the traditional method of listing multiple website links upfront.