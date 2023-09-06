Google Play to allow real money games certified by SRBs as per IT rules

Google Play on Wednesday for the first time expressed its intent to allow real money games to be distributed in India, once Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRBs) start certifying them as per the IT Amendment Rules, 2023.

The largest distributor of Android apps, Google Play, last year launched a limited time pilot programme, allowing distribution of daily fantasy sports and rummy apps by developers incorporated in India to its users.

It initially set a timeline of one year from September 28, 2022 to allow the apps in these areas. Before launching this programme, the app distributor strictly prohibited the real money games to be distributed from its platform in the Indian market.

No new apps will be accepted in the pilot programme after September 28, 2023. The tech giant has, however, provided a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024.

“We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all SRBs verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines," a Google spokesperson said.

Being allowed to distribute their apps may significantly take down the marketing costs of online gaming start-ups who currently spend huge amounts on promoting their own websites.

The Centre in April this year notified new rules for online gaming with a provision of creating multiple SRBs – for the $2.2 billion industry – to certify a “permissible” real-money online game and prohibit wagering and betting on internet platforms. So far the government has not approved any application from the industry for forming such a SRB.

According to the console page of Google Play, it currently allows only valid licensed or authorised gambling apps in categories such as online casino games, sports betting, horse racing (where regulated and licensed separately from sports betting), lotteries, and daily fantasy sports.

"As we await the planned implementation of the SRB framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024 (subject to continued compliance with the pilot programme terms)," the spokesperson said.

Google Play allows gambling apps in certain countries if they are approved by the governmental operator and/or are registered as a licensed operator with the appropriate governmental gambling authority in the specified country, and provides a valid operating license in the specified country for the type of online gambling product they want to offer.

According to the rules, the SRBs will also be responsible to develop and publish a framework for verifying an online real money game. The framework may include the measures to ensure that such online real money games are not against the interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states and public order.