52% of organisations express security concerns in using GenAI: Report

As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is being deployed across organisations, 52 per cent of the respondents expressed security as a top concern, according to the latest CIO survey by Recognize, a technology investment platform that focuses exclusively on the tech services industry.

Complexity emerged as the second primary concern at 39 per cent, followed by the need for hardware resources and the potential for inaccurate results at 33 per cent. The impact on jobs and sourcing talent to manage these systems stood at 31 per cent, followed by lower return on investment, which was a worry for 20 per cent of the respondents.

The findings are based on a survey of 500 US-based CIOs and are relevant for Indian organisations that have clients in the US. North America is the largest market for the top Indian IT services companies that are betting big on GenAI.

In terms of the most-utilised GenAI products within organisations, the survey revealed that 82 per cent of the organisations use ChatGPT most frequently, followed by Copy.ai at 29 per cent, with open-source solutions close behind at 28 per cent. Bard and Claude are utilised by 27 per cent and 25 per cent of respondents, respectively, while Jasper is used by 24 per cent. Chatsonic, however, appears less frequently used, with just 16 per cent of organisations implementing it.

The survey also delved into organisations' approach to GenAI technologies such as ChatGPT and Bard. Forty-three per cent of organisations reported having already deployed them in an enterprise application or process. Meanwhile, 21 per cent of respondents have individuals experimenting on their own. Prototyping for enterprise use and large projects underway account for 17 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. Interestingly, only 4 per cent of organisations are not using GenAI at all, and only 1 per cent have explicitly banned its use.

The survey revealed that many organisations are contemplating developing their own proprietary large language models. A significant portion of respondents, 42 per cent, confirmed they plan to do so, while another 41 per cent are still evaluating or considering this possibility. Only 7 per cent indicated they have yet to make plans to build their own proprietary large language model.

The respondents held largely positive views when asked about the expected impact of AI on their organisation over the next two years. Forty-six per cent of the companies predict AI will lead to significant use cases that drive productivity. Twenty-four per cent foresee select use cases, without a major impact. A significant 22 per cent expect a transformational impact from AI. Conversely, a small fraction of organisations, 7 per cent, do not anticipate much impact from AI.

